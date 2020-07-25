Australian national William Cabantog leaves Kerobokan prison in Bali, Indonesia, after serving twelve months for cocaine possession. Photo: AP
Australian man freed from Bali prison after serving one year for cocaine possession
- William Cabantog and another Australian were arrested at a nightclub in Bali’s Canggu neighbourhood last July with 1.12 grams of cocaine
- Indonesia has strict drug laws, and about 150 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes. About a third of them are foreigners
Topic | Indonesia
