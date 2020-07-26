A boat carries suspected Rohingya migrants detained off the island of Langkawi in April. Photo: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP
24 Rohingya refugees feared drowned off Malaysia’s Langkawi island
- The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said that only one of 25 Rohingya men who jumped off the boat had managed to swim ashore
- Malaysia has been a common destination of boats arranged by traffickers who promise the refugees a better life abroad
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
A boat carries suspected Rohingya migrants detained off the island of Langkawi in April. Photo: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP