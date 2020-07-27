Laure Kruger, 52, who taught French at the Jakarta Intercultural School in Indonesia, was found dead in France. Photo: Facebook
Slain Jakarta teacher Laure Kruger’s US husband charged with her murder in France
- Billy Kruger’s spouse was stabbed to death, and her remains were found in drain near couple’s holiday home
- Prosecutor says husband earlier confessed to killing wife, but told investigating magistrate it was in self-defence
Topic | France
