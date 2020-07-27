An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: ReutersAn Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore Airlines braces for hefty losses in Q1 as global travel hit by coronavirus

  • The airline’s net losses could widen to US$870 million through June because of a 96 per cent fall in capacity, analysts say
  • The airline expects passenger capacity in August and September to only be about 7 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:40pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: ReutersAn Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE