An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of Singapore Airlines takes off from Zurich airport, Switzerland October 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines braces for hefty losses in Q1 as global travel hit by coronavirus
- The airline’s net losses could widen to US$870 million through June because of a 96 per cent fall in capacity, analysts say
- The airline expects passenger capacity in August and September to only be about 7 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
Singapore
