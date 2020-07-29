Li Shengwu is an assistant economics professor at Harvard University. File photo: Reuters
Singapore court fines Lee Hsien Yang’s son US$10,000 over contempt of court charge
- Li Shengwu said in a private Facebook post in 2017 that the Singapore government is ‘very litigious and has a pliant court system’
- Li, the nephew of Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong, will have to serve a week’s jail in default if he doesn’t pay the fine in two weeks
