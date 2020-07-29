A total of 43 land rights defenders were killed in the Philippines last year. Photo: AFP
Philippines remains Asia’s deadliest country for land rights activists but has been overtaken by Colombia in global rankings
- Nearly half of the killings recorded since President Rodrigo Duterte took power in 2016 have been linked to the armed forces or paramilitary groups
- The impact of climate change has dialled up the pressure on defenders as they seek to protect indigenous land rights from mining and logging
Topic | The Philippines
