Indonesia, the world’s biggest archipelago nation, says illegal fishing costs its economy billions of dollars annually. Photo: AFP
Indonesia detains Vietnamese boat carrying two tonnes of fish, operating illegally on edge of South China Sea
- The trawler with nine crew tossed fishing nets and other incriminating equipment overboard and then set a tyre alight in the hopes that the smoke would throw off their pursuers
- Last week, Indonesia said it had detained two Vietnamese vessels in the same area following a dramatic high-seas brawl with dozens of crew desperate to avoid arrest
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesia, the world’s biggest archipelago nation, says illegal fishing costs its economy billions of dollars annually. Photo: AFP