Indonesia, the world’s biggest archipelago nation, says illegal fishing costs its economy billions of dollars annually. Photo: AFPIndonesia, the world’s biggest archipelago nation, says illegal fishing costs its economy billions of dollars annually. Photo: AFP
Indonesia detains Vietnamese boat carrying two tonnes of fish, operating illegally on edge of South China Sea

  • The trawler with nine crew tossed fishing nets and other incriminating equipment overboard and then set a tyre alight in the hopes that the smoke would throw off their pursuers
  • Last week, Indonesia said it had detained two Vietnamese vessels in the same area following a dramatic high-seas brawl with dozens of crew desperate to avoid arrest
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:18pm, 29 Jul, 2020

