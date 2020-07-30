Ruben Ecleo became leader of his religious group, which claims millions of adherents, after the 1987 death of his namesake father, who had founded the group in 1965. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ ‘most wanted man’ Ruben Ecleo arrested for murdering wife after long hunt
- His wife’s remains were found in 2002, and when he was first arrested months later, 17 people died during the raid on his home
- Ecleo led a religious group and won a seat in Congress in 2010, before being convicted in 2012 and sentenced to 30 years in prison
