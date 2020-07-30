Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: AP
Thailand’s Red Bull heir: key defence witness in hit-and-run case dies in road crash
- Charuchart Martthong was killed early on Thursday in a motorbike accident in the northern city of Chiang Mai
- He told investigators that Red Bull heir Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya was not speeding when his Ferrari struck and killed a policeman in Bangkok in 2012
