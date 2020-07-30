Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: APVorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: AP
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand’s Red Bull heir: key defence witness in hit-and-run case dies in road crash

  • Charuchart Martthong was killed early on Thursday in a motorbike accident in the northern city of Chiang Mai
  • He told investigators that Red Bull heir Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya was not speeding when his Ferrari struck and killed a policeman in Bangkok in 2012
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:09pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: APVorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: AP
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE