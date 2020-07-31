Jho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Macau disputes Malaysia’s claim Jho Low is hiding out in city
- Malaysia’s ‘unilateral’ disclosure of information about the fugitive financier ‘is not in line with facts’, Macau’s Office of the Secretary for Security said
- Comments follow a statement from the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday that rejected accusations China was sheltering Low
