Jho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: APJho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: AP
Jho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

1MDB scandal: Macau disputes Malaysia’s claim Jho Low is hiding out in city

  • Malaysia’s ‘unilateral’ disclosure of information about the fugitive financier ‘is not in line with facts’, Macau’s Office of the Secretary for Security said
  • Comments follow a statement from the Chinese embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday that rejected accusations China was sheltering Low
Topic |   Jho Low
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:48pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: APJho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: AP
Jho Low seen pictured in the US capital in 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE