Durian sellers moved their fruit online during the lockdown, and saw hundreds of orders a day. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Coronavirus: Malaysia’s durian sellers saw boom in online orders during lockdown
- Malaysia’s lockdown failed to come between Malaysians and their durians, with the period seeing a boom in e-deliveries
- Sellers say the online demand for durians is a promising development for the industry
Topic | Malaysia
Durian sellers moved their fruit online during the lockdown, and saw hundreds of orders a day. Photo: Agence France-Presse