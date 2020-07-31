A family sit on plastic stools as they wait to be tested at a makeshift rapid testing centre for coronavirus in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus latest: Vietnam records first death; India reports biggest single-day spike
- In addition to the death, health authorities in Vietnam confirmed 45 new cases on Friday – all of whom had been under quarantine in Da Nang
- Meanwhile, the lack of results from Melbourne’s three-week lockdown raises suspicions that strict social distancing measures are becoming ineffective
