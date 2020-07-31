Muslims pray spaced apart as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: APMuslims pray spaced apart as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al-Adha prayer at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Muslims across Asia mark subdued, socially distant Eid al-Adha

  • Indonesian worshippers were advised to bring their own prayer mats, while some Malaysian mosques cancelled the ritual of slaughtering livestock
  • Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son at God’s command
Updated: 8:28pm, 31 Jul, 2020

