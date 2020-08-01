Women wearing miniskirts are seen at the South Korea Formula One Grand Prix in 2012. The government says revealing outfits go against Cambodia’s traditions. Photo: EPA
Cambodia targets short skirts, see-through shirts with new modesty law
- The draft legislation would ban men from going out shirtless and stop women from wearing anything ‘too short’ or ‘too see-through’
- Officials say the law will help preserve traditions, but critics fear it will be used as a tool to control and oppress women
