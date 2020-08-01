Health workers prepare equipment for coronavirus swab testing at a facility in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, on July 30. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Philippines’ doctors cry out for fresh lockdown as virus cases surge
- In an open letter, nearly 70 doctors’ groups and other health care workers called for a two-week ‘time out’ from reopening efforts
- Infections have been surging in the country since mid-July, prompting fears that the health care system is already overwhelmed
Topic | The Philippines
