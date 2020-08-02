A health worker gestures while waiting for a patient at a swabbing booth in Quezon City, Metro Manila, as the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines continues to soar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines coronavirus cases top 100,000, amid fears of a ‘losing battle’
- The country reported a record daily tally of 5,032 cases on Sunday, and has the second-most cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia
- Medical groups have called for the government to reimpose lockdown after cases soared when tough Covid-19 restrictions were lifted on June 1
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
