Rescue officials help survivors after a ferry capsized amid stormy weather off the coast of Koh Samui island, Surat Thani province, Thailand. At least nine people were rescued. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ferry sinks in Thailand; survivor recounts how strong current swept him away
- At least three people died and two are missing after the ferry sank off the island of Koh Samui in stormy conditions
- A man who was found on a deserted island said people put on life jackets and swam when they realised the ferry was going down
Topic | Thailand
