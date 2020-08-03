Malaysia’s Deputy Multimedia and Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Photo: Bernama via The StarMalaysia’s Deputy Multimedia and Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Photo: Bernama via The Star
Malaysia’s Deputy Multimedia and Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Photo: Bernama via The Star
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian minister says no funds for tech to screen for child porn in airports

  • Zahidi says the Multimedia and Communications Ministry lacks funding for a technology where visitors’ devices of can be scanned at airports to detect child porn
  • He was responding to an opposition MP in Parliament who questioned the lack of political will to tackle the issue
Topic |   Malaysia
The Star
The Star

Updated: 4:30pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s Deputy Multimedia and Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Photo: Bernama via The StarMalaysia’s Deputy Multimedia and Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Photo: Bernama via The Star
Malaysia’s Deputy Multimedia and Communications Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin. Photo: Bernama via The Star
READ FULL ARTICLE