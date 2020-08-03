British national Samantha Jones leaves the Alor Setar High Court in Malaysia’s Kedah State after being sentenced to 42 months in jail for killing her husband. Photo: EPA-EFE
British woman jailed in Malaysia for killing husband, avoids death sentence
- Samantha Jones was sentenced to 42 months in jail after admitting to stabbing her husband during a 2018 fight on the holiday island of Langkawi
- Lawyers said she suffered years of domestic abuse. She was initially charged with murder but found guilty of on the lesser charge of culpable homicide
