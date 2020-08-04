A masked Thai protester carrying a wand attends a Harry-Potter-themed rally in downtown Bangkok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Young Thais ‘cast a spell’ for democracy in ‘Harry Potter’ protest
- Gryffindor scarf, wizard robe and demonstrator’s ‘tax eater’ costume among props seen at latest in string of anti-government rallies
- Country’s youth growing increasingly bold in showing their discontent, with some even criticising Thailand’s harsh lèse-majesté law
