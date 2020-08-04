A masked Thai protester carrying a wand attends a Harry-Potter-themed rally in downtown Bangkok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFEA masked Thai protester carrying a wand attends a Harry-Potter-themed rally in downtown Bangkok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A masked Thai protester carrying a wand attends a Harry-Potter-themed rally in downtown Bangkok on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Young Thais ‘cast a spell’ for democracy in ‘Harry Potter’ protest

  • Gryffindor scarf, wizard robe and demonstrator’s ‘tax eater’ costume among props seen at latest in string of anti-government rallies
  • Country’s youth growing increasingly bold in showing their discontent, with some even criticising Thailand’s harsh lèse-majesté law
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:24am, 4 Aug, 2020

