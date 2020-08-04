The man was then taken to his residence in the same block and a search was conducted in the unit.

Two pumpkins, each used to conceal about 240g of heroin and about 500 Ecstasy tablets respectively, were found.

Advertisement

Officers also recovered about 0.3g of heroin, about 0.5g of Ice and other drug paraphernalia from the unit. Investigations into the drug activities of the man are ongoing.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SIGN UP By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

The total amount heroin seized in this operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 114 abusers for a week, said CNB.

This is the second reported case in two weeks of drugs hidden in fruit.

On July 21, a CNB operation uncovered Ecstasy tablets, ketamine and other narcotics hidden in a coconut.

Sign up for our 50% early bird discount now. You will also receive access to 6 closed-door webinars led by China healthcare’s most influential C-suite executives. Offer Valid until August 10th 2020. China's healthcare sector was one of the best-performing equity classes globally in the first half of 2020. Get a comprehensive industry review and insights on Covid-19 induced market shifts with the China Healthcare Report, brought to you by SCMP Research.for our 50% early bird discount now. You will also receive access to 6 closed-door webinars led by China healthcare’s most influential C-suite executives. Offer Valid until August 10th 2020.