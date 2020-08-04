Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: APVorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: AP
Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai Red Bull heir could face drugs charges in 8-year-old hit-and-run case

  • Vorayuth Yoovidhya no longer faces a death by reckless driving charge in connection with the 2012 crash after prosecutors dropped it late last month
  • He claimed at the time that the traces of chemicals found in his system indicating cocaine use were a result of recent dental work
Topic |   Thailand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: APVorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: AP
Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE