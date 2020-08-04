Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose grandfather co-founded energy drink company Red Bull, pictured in 2017. Photo: AP
Thai Red Bull heir could face drugs charges in 8-year-old hit-and-run case
- Vorayuth Yoovidhya no longer faces a death by reckless driving charge in connection with the 2012 crash after prosecutors dropped it late last month
- He claimed at the time that the traces of chemicals found in his system indicating cocaine use were a result of recent dental work
Topic | Thailand
