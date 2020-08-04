Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPAMyanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to run for re-election in November

  • Aung San Suu Kyi, now 75, won an electoral landslide in 2016 but has been forced to share power with the military since
  • Her international reputation slumped amid accusations of complicity in atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims
Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:50pm, 4 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPAMyanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE