Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, centre, arrives to register her candidacy in Yangon on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi to run for re-election in November
- Aung San Suu Kyi, now 75, won an electoral landslide in 2016 but has been forced to share power with the military since
- Her international reputation slumped amid accusations of complicity in atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims
Topic | Myanmar
