Prayuth Chan-ocha, centre, Thailand's prime minister and former junta chief, pictured at a celebration for the 68th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok last month. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s PM ‘begs’ student protesters not to create chaos after calls for reform
- Prayuth Chan-ocha said he was ‘worried’ about the young protesters, who have been calling for parliament to be dissolved and fresh elections
- The former junta chief also hinted at possible changes to the country’s 2017 constitution, which critics say virtually assured his election win last year
