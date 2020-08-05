Stranded passengers wait for updates at the airport in Manila on Tuesday after all domestic flights were cancelled following new coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AFPStranded passengers wait for updates at the airport in Manila on Tuesday after all domestic flights were cancelled following new coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AFP
Stranded passengers wait for updates at the airport in Manila on Tuesday after all domestic flights were cancelled following new coronavirus restrictions. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ fresh coronavirus lockdown maroons dozens at airport, broke and helpless

  • Many from the country’s provinces are trying to leave the virus hotspot of Manila after the pandemic took away their livelihoods
  • Coronavirus cases in the Philippines have surged past 100,000 – a fivefold increase from June when the last lockdown ended
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00am, 5 Aug, 2020

