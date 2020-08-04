An escaped ostrich is seen running down a street in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Tuesday. Two ostriches were later captured by security guards. Photo: FacebookAn escaped ostrich is seen running down a street in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Tuesday. Two ostriches were later captured by security guards. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Ostriches on the run as Metro Manila goes into coronavirus lockdown

  • Two ostriches were seen running on a street in Quezon City in the Philippines after escaping from a property, with comparisons made to the movie Jumanji
  • This came as Metro Manila imposed its Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine for two weeks to control a surge in Covid-19 cases
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 10:00pm, 4 Aug, 2020

