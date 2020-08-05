The Al Jazeera logo is seen in the Al Jazeera America television broadcast studio. Photo: AFP
Malaysia police raid Al Jazeera office, seize computers, over migrant documentary
- Police opened an investigation last month into the documentary on the treatment of undocumented migrants after officials complained it was inaccurate
- Al Jazeera described the incident as a ‘troubling escalation’ in the Malaysian governments crackdown on media freedom
Topic | Malaysia
The Al Jazeera logo is seen in the Al Jazeera America television broadcast studio. Photo: AFP