Malaysian police believe the former CEO of a 1MDB unit, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, is hiding out in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
1MDB scandal: Hong Kong, Shenzhen also harbouring fugitives, Malaysia police chief says
- Former 1MDB officials Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and Jasmine Loo are believed to be in the Chinese cities, said Malaysia’s inspector general of police
- It follows last week’s claim that Jho Low, known as the scandal’s ‘mastermind’, is in Macau – a suggestion Beijing swiftly shot down
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Malaysian police believe the former CEO of a 1MDB unit, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, is hiding out in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters