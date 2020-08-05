Migrant workers rest at an isolation facility in a dormitory as they wait for the results of their coronavirus tests in May. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus Singapore: migrant worker’s self harm raises concerns over mental health toll
- The man was pictured in bloodstained clothing at the foot of a stairwell in a migrant workers’ dormitory
- His plight has fuelled concerns about the mental toll of lockdowns imposed on the city state’s low-wage workers
