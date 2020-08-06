A view of George Town from Penang Hill in Malaysia. Photo: Handout
How Malaysia’s tech hub in Penang will help economy rebound from coronavirus pandemic

  • The government has announced nearly US$70 billion in stimulus to cushion the effects of the pandemic but unemployment has surged to 5.3 per cent
  • The government has been actively courting such investment and Penang is already is reaping gains from the expected recovery
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:24pm, 6 Aug, 2020

