A Philippine police officer at a quarantine checkpoint in Metro Manila. Photo: EPA
Philippines plunges into recession as coronavirus devastates economy, GDP plummets
- Gross domestic product shrank 16.5 per cent on-year in the second quarter, the biggest contraction on record
- The outlook for the archipelago is bleak, with the number of coronavirus infections surging past 115,000 this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Philippine police officer at a quarantine checkpoint in Metro Manila. Photo: EPA