The draft legislation would ban women from wearing anything ‘too short’ or ‘too see-through’. Photo: Shutterstock
Cambodian women post swimwear photos to protest dress code law
- The proposed law would prohibit women from wearing anything ‘too short’ and ban men from going out shirtless
- An online petition condemning the draft legislation has got 14,000 signatures so far
Cambodia
