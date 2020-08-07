The draft legislation would ban women from wearing anything ‘too short’ or ‘too see-through’. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodian women post swimwear photos to protest dress code law

  • The proposed law would prohibit women from wearing anything ‘too short’ and ban men from going out shirtless
  • An online petition condemning the draft legislation has got 14,000 signatures so far
Topic |   Cambodia
Reuters
Updated: 6:30am, 7 Aug, 2020

