Thai actress and model Nisachon Tuamsoongnuen poses with a Lamborghini in Bangkok. Photo: Instagram / Lamborghini Club Thailand
Coronavirus: Thailand’s rich ‘Hi-So’ elite unfazed by pandemic’s economic scourge

  • With tourism and exports in free fall, Thailand’s economy could shrivel by as much as 10 per cent this year
  • But there are plenty in the Southeast Asian nation’s high-society set who enjoy a level of ‘financial immunity’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:29pm, 10 Aug, 2020

