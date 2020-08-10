Mount Sinabung seen spewing volcanic smoke from Tiga Pancur Village in Karo, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA
Indonesia’s Sinabung volcano erupts, ejecting towering column of ash
- The eruption, the volcano’s third in as many days, spewed hot ash thousands of metres into the air, covering villages up to 20km away from the crater
- Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’
Topic | Indonesia
Mount Sinabung seen spewing volcanic smoke from Tiga Pancur Village in Karo, North Sumatra. Photo: EPA