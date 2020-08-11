Singapore expects full-year GDP to contract between 5 and 7 per cent as it faces the biggest downturn in its history due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore GDP falls 13.2 per cent in second quarter, as lockdown measures hit economy

  • The Ministry of Trade and Industry had expected a 12.6 per cent drop in second quarter GDP, and sees a 5 to 7 per cent contraction in full-year GDP
  • The economy fell 42.9 per cent from the previous three months on an annualised and seasonally adjusted basis, due to the coronavirus pandemic
Topic |   Singapore
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:30am, 11 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore expects full-year GDP to contract between 5 and 7 per cent as it faces the biggest downturn in its history due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE