Li Shengwu speaks at the 2015 state funeral of his grandfather, Lee Kuan Yew. The academic, who is based in the United States, said he would pay a fine to settle a contempt of court case brought against him by Singapore’s Attorney General’s Chambers. Photo: Handout
Singapore PM’s nephew Li Shengwu to pay contempt of court fine but won’t admit guilt
- The Harvard University academic was last week ordered to pay a fine over a 2017 private Facebook post describing Singapore’s justice system as ‘pliant’
- His father Lee Hsien Yang is engaged in a family feud with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong over the legacy of Singapore’s founding leader Lee Kuan Yew
Topic | Singapore
