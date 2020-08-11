Thai pro-democracy protesters do a three-fingered salute at a rally on August 10 to demand that the government resign, parliament is dissolved, and new elections are held under a revised constitution. Photo: Reuters
Students in Thailand risk jail as they demand more democracy, less power for monarchy

  • Anti-government protests have gained momentum in Thailand, as King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s powers have increased since taking the throne in 2016
  • PM Prayuth Chan-ocha, who led a 2014 coup and stayed in charge after a disputed election last year, said he was concerned about the movement
Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Aug, 2020

