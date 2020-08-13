Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida. Photo: Reuters
Thai government threatens legal action against Facebook over posts criticising monarchy

  • Protests demanding democratic reform, new elections and measures to reduce the influence of Thailand’s king have been gaining momentum
  • Thailand has strict lèse-majesté laws criminalising insults against top members of the royal family, which have resulted in lengthy jail sentences
Bloomberg
Bloomberg and Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 4:02pm, 13 Aug, 2020

