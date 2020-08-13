A group of travellers pictured in the departure hall of Changi Airport in Singapore on July 30. Photo: EPA
Japan, Singapore to ease coronavirus travel restrictions from September
- Both nations’ foreign ministers are in late-stage talks on conditions to reopen borders, such as requiring quarantines and negative Covid-19 tests
- In their first in-person meeting since November, Toshimitsu Motegi and Vivian Balakrishnan also discussed the South China Sea and Hong Kong
Topic | Singapore
A group of travellers pictured in the departure hall of Changi Airport in Singapore on July 30. Photo: EPA