Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as he delivers a speech in Parliament in Jakarta. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s Jokowi says pandemic can spur ‘big leap forward’ for economy
- Indonesia has the highest Covid-19 death toll in Southeast Asia and lockdowns have decimated business
- The President’s priorities announced during his state of the union address include slashing oil imports, reforming the health sector and strengthening food supply chains
Topic | Indonesia
