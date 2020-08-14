In this photo provided by the Philippine National Police-Public Information Office, Abu Sayyaf commander Anduljihad Susukan poses for a picture at the Davao City Police Station in Davao province, southern Philippines on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. Susukan, a leading terror suspect who has been linked to beheadings of hostages including two Canadians and a Malaysian, has surrendered after being wounded in battle, officials said Friday. (Philippine National Police PIO via AP)