The Thailand Elite Card is a residential-visa scheme for affluent expats, investors and long-stay groups. Photo: AP
Thailand eyes rich expats from Hong Kong, Australia with ‘coronavirus haven’ visa scheme
- The ‘pay to stay’ programme costs up to US$64,000 and comes with perks including jet and yacht charters, medical check-ups and golf at championship courses
- Though the operator admits global travel is difficult now due to the pandemic, it hopes to lure foreigners seeking a safe, comfortable home
Topic | Thailand
The Thailand Elite Card is a residential-visa scheme for affluent expats, investors and long-stay groups. Photo: AP