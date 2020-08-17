The Bangkok skyline. While Thailand has lifted most lockdown restrictions, its economy continues to suffer from an ongoing ban on incoming passenger flights and from tepid global demand. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s economy sees biggest second quarter contraction since Asian financial crisis
- Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank 12.2 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, the biggest drop since 1998
- The coronavirus pandemic has hit trade, tourism and exports, but the Thai government plans to add more stimulus measures this month
Topic | Thailand
