The Bangkok skyline. While Thailand has lifted most lockdown restrictions, its economy continues to suffer from an ongoing ban on incoming passenger flights and from tepid global demand. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand’s economy sees biggest second quarter contraction since Asian financial crisis

  • Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy shrank 12.2 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, the biggest drop since 1998
  • The coronavirus pandemic has hit trade, tourism and exports, but the Thai government plans to add more stimulus measures this month
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:36pm, 17 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Bangkok skyline. While Thailand has lifted most lockdown restrictions, its economy continues to suffer from an ongoing ban on incoming passenger flights and from tepid global demand. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE