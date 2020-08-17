A worker removes a latex glove from a hand-shaped model on a production line. Malaysia produces about 65 per cent of the world’s supply for rubber gloves. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s rubber glove industry produces a fifth billionaire, as coronavirus boosts demand
- Wong Teek Son, who co-founded Riverstone Holdings in the 1980s, last month became Malaysia’s fifth billionaire from manufacturing gloves
- But the boom in making rubber gloves could reverse, as research for a Covid-19 treatment and vaccine progress
Topic | Malaysia
A worker removes a latex glove from a hand-shaped model on a production line. Malaysia produces about 65 per cent of the world’s supply for rubber gloves. Photo: AP