A worker removes a latex glove from a hand-shaped model on a production line. Malaysia produces about 65 per cent of the world’s supply for rubber gloves. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s rubber glove industry produces a fifth billionaire, as coronavirus boosts demand

  • Wong Teek Son, who co-founded Riverstone Holdings in the 1980s, last month became Malaysia’s fifth billionaire from manufacturing gloves
  • But the boom in making rubber gloves could reverse, as research for a Covid-19 treatment and vaccine progress
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:39pm, 17 Aug, 2020

