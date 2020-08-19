Anon Nampa flashes a three-fingered salute after being granted a bail in Bangkok on August 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Thailand protests: Anon Nampa, other activists hit with arrest warrants over calls for royal reforms
- The six activists took part in a demonstration on August 10, at which student protesters issued a 10-point call for reform of the monarchy
- Police say the charges are related to breaches to internal security and coronavirus rules, as well as computer crimes
Topic | Thailand
