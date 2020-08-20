Singapore Airlines raised the funds in June after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore Airlines raised US$6.4 billion from share sales but has spent half in just two months

  • The Singaporean carrier has slashed salaries and put staff on unpaid leave as it operates at less than 10 per cent of capacity during coronavirus pandemic
  • Meanwhile, Australian carrier Qantas reported its first loss in six years and predicted it would not make money in the next financial year
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
BloombergAgence France-Presse
Bloomberg and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:59pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore Airlines raised the funds in June after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE