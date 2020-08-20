The Paracels are one of two groups of South China Sea islands where Beijing claims historical ownership. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam warns Chinese bomber on disputed islands in South China Sea ‘jeopardises peace’

  • Vietnamese and Chinese media have reported that China has recently deployed fighter jets and at least one bomber, the H-6J, to the Paracels
  • Beijing has in recent months expanded its presence and exercises in disputed parts of the waterway while other claimants are battling coronavirus outbreaks
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters
Updated: 10:59pm, 20 Aug, 2020

