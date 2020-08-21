Filipino fishermen at the disputed Scarborough Shoal. File photo: Reuters
South China Sea: Philippines protests China’s confiscation of fishing equipment
- The Chinese coastguard took fish-aggregating devices from Filipino fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal in May, officials said
- Manila also ‘resolutely objected’ to Beijing issuing repeated radio challenges to Philippine aircraft patrolling over the disputed waters
Topic | South China Sea
