South China Sea: Philippines protests China’s confiscation of fishing equipment

  • The Chinese coastguard took fish-aggregating devices from Filipino fishermen in the Scarborough Shoal in May, officials said
  • Manila also ‘resolutely objected’ to Beijing issuing repeated radio challenges to Philippine aircraft patrolling over the disputed waters
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:49pm, 21 Aug, 2020

