A doctored picture that was distributed to media by Bellagraph Nova in July 2020. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Singapore firm that wants to buy Newcastle United admits to doctoring Obama photos

  • Bellagraph Nova Group says it used publicity pictures that made it appear Obama had met their executives in Paris
  • The Photoshopped pictures have been removed from the company’s website
Reuters
Updated: 1:03pm, 22 Aug, 2020

