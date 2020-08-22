Migrant workers seen inside a locked down area in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2020. File photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia deports Bangladeshi man over Al Jazeera documentary on migrant workers
- Mohammad Rayhan Kabir was arrested in July, after Al Jazeera ran a documentary on Malaysia’s treatment of migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic
- Malaysia arrested hundreds of undocumented foreigners, including children and Rohingya refugees, after imposing a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19
Topic | Malaysia
Migrant workers seen inside a locked down area in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2020. File photo: EPA-EFE